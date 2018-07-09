Peace Hyde, Vanessa Simmons, Karen Civil and Mc Lyte speak At 2018 Essence E Suite Panel in New Orleans

The Annual Essence Festival in New Orleans, presented by Coca Cola, is one of the nations largest live events. Each year, the festival draws nearly 500,000 attendees who gather for three days of music, entertainment, empowerment and culture.

Now in its 24th year, the Essence Festival has featured some of the biggest names in entertainment and the nations most influential speakers, authors and leaders, including Beyoncé, Alicia Keyes, Prince, Janet Jackson, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Usher, Mary J. Blige, Stevie Wonder, Chaka Kahn, Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, Rev. Al Sharpton, Deepak Chopra, Ava Duvernay, Magic Johnson and many more.

Joining the exclusive new Black Women’s Business summit: E Suite panel this year is renowned media personality and founder of education non-profit Aim Higher Africa, Peace Hyde. The panel is an exclusive festival opportunity for select founders, seasoned executives and emerging entrepreneurs. In the E-Suite, attendees got the opportunity to encounter experts who shared tips and insights on accessing capital, sharpening entrepreneurship skills and planning career advancement, as well as strategies to help expand expertise in technology and personal finance. Joining her on the panel were fellow entrepreneur and TV personality Vanessa Simmons, entrepreneur and author Karen Civil, founder and CEO of curlBOX, Myleik Teele and artist, author and entrepreneur MC Lyte.

Hyde shared her expertise building over 800 businesses in Africa with a positive knock on effect of creating over 3000 jobs through her work with Aim Higher Africa. The organization was recently featured in CNN for its impactful story and has subsequently opened its Lagos branch in Nigeria’s tech hub Yaba. The organization was shortlisted as a finalist at the 2017 Waislitz Global Citizen award for its innovative solution to ending youth unemployment in Africa through its MRDT Curriculum.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Brenda Omawumi.Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: Peace Hyde, Vanessa Simmons, Karen Civil and Mc Lyte speak At 2018 Essence E Suite Panel in New Orleans