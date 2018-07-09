South African Bureau of Standards (SABS) placed under administration

In terms of the provisions of section 49(2) of the Public Finance Management Act, 1999 (Act No.1 of 1999) (“PFMA”), the Minister of Trade and Industry, Dr Rob Davies MP, has decided to designate three (3) Co-Administrators as the Accounting Authority of SABS for the period 2 July 2018 to 30 January 2019, with all powers and duties necessary or incidental for the proper functioning of SABS.

These 3 co-administrators are;

Ms Jodi Scholtz – the Group Chief Operating Officer,

Mr Garth Strachan – the Deputy Director General, Industrial Development Division and

Dr Tshenge Demana – the Chief Director, Technical Infrastructure Institutions.

The co-administrators are charged with producing a diagnostic report and turn around action plan.

