Africa Innovation Summit top innovators moving ahead after the successful summit of Kigali: Simbarashe Mhuriro shortlisted for the “Innovator of the Year” Award

Simbarashe Mhuriro, Founder & CEO of Oxygen Energy Commercial Rooftop Solar Solutions has been shortlisted by CNBC Africa and All Africa Buisness Leaders Awards partners for the Innovator of the Year category in the 8th All Africa Business Leader Awards in partnership with CNBC Africa (AABLA™) (http://aablawards.com).

About Simbarashe Mhuriro Simbarashe is the founder and Managing Director of Oxygen Africa, a Zimbabwean renewable energy development company focused on commercial and industrial rooftop solar photovoltaic projects, as well as a second with Minerva Risk Advisors, a leading provider of risk management services, insurance and reinsurance brokerage and employee benefits consulting in Zimbabwe. In 2016, Simba was named as one of Africa’s 30 most promising and inspirational young entrepreneurs in Africa by Forbes Magazine and also recognised by the Africa Youth Awards as one of 100 most Influential Young Africans of the year. Afk Insider magazine named him among 12 Most Promising African Entrepreneurs of 2016 whilst in 2017 Africa.com named him among 40 Africans Under 40 – Making It In Africa.

Image: Simbarashe Mhuriro, keynote speaker at the opening ceremony of the AIS 2018, June 6, 2018, Kigali, Rwanda