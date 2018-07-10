South Africa: Government Leaders to Engage the Citizens in Honour of Tata Madiba and Mama Albertina Sisulu’s Legacy

The eighth National Imbizo Focus Week will kick start Today, 09th July 2018 and end on the 15th of July 2018 under the theme: “Together we move South Africa forward.”

This year’s Imbizo Focus Week takes place during the year in which we celebrate the centenary of two freedom fighters, Tata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela under the theme: “Be the legacy”, as well as Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu under the theme: “A Woman of fortitude”. The centenary celebrations of these two icons have a significant impact in bringing diverse South Africans together. These celebrations are meant to highlight the principles and values espoused by these great Africans and to galvanise the spirit of national pride and Ubuntu.

“We urge all citizens to use this opportunity and engage with government leadership about the issues they are facing in their respective communities and also propose solutions to address some of the issues. This will also enable citizens to exercise their rights and strengthen the democracy that Tata Nelson Mandela and Mama Albertina Sisulu fought for,” said Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane.

‘Government calls on all South Africans to live up to the values of Tata Madiba and Mama Sisulu, help build a country we envisaged in the NDP as we have made good progress in its implementation such as life expectancy that has improved, and people are living better quality lives. More children are at school, and the quality of education is gradually improving. Government continues to work daily to expand the delivery of water, electricity, roads, housing and other services to the people.’ Minister Mokonyane added.

Government will also use the Focus Week to address various issues amongst others, the issues of poverty, unemployment, inequality and most importantly the increased level of violence and brutality against women and children in our society.

Some of the key highlight of the week is a project visit by Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal, the event will take place on Wednesday 11 July 2018. The project visited is Makhathini Cotton gin which is a black owned cotton farming and it benefits 1590 farmers from 32 cooperatives. This project contributes a great deal in job creation as well as providing food security which also break the cycle of poverty in the community. This is also in line with NDP vision 2030 that states that the rural economy (agriculture) should create close to 1 million new jobs, contributing significantly to reducing overall unemployment.

“Government will use this Focus Week to ensure that services reach those they are meant to especially persons living in rural areas, the poor, women and children. We call on all South Africans to also embrace the spirit of, ‘Thuma Mina’ and be the change we want to see in the country by joining the call to serve the nation,” Minister Mokonyane added.

