South Africa: Minister Mkhize to Undertake Oversight Visit to Limpopo

President Cyril Ramaphosa has, on behalf of the Government and the people of South Africa, sent a message of condolences to Prime Minister Shinzō Abe and to the Government and the people of Japan following the torrential rains and landslides that have left scores of people dead, with many others injured. The disaster has also destroyed residential, commercial and public property.

President Ramaphosa said the thoughts of the South African people are with the people of Japan during this difficult time.

The South African Embassy in Japan has not reported any South African victims and will maintain close contact with authorities. The Embassy stands ready to provide assistance should there be any South African citizens in need of support.

