South Africa: Minister Shabangu to Engage Nehawu

The Minister of Social Development, Ms. Susan Shabangu will meet the National Education Health and Allied Workers Union (NEHAWU) tomorrow as part of her nationwide stakeholder engagement programme.

The media is invited to attend a briefing in Johannesburg which will be jointly addressed by Minister Shabangu and NEHAWU tomorrow. The media briefing will take place as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Time: 13:00

Venue: Parktonian Hotel, Braamfontein

The media briefing will report on the outcome of discussions between NEHAWU and Minister Shabangu.

