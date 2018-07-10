South Africa: Ministers Molewa and Hanekom to Unveil The Sisulu Cirle at The Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens in Roodepoort

The Ministers of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Dr Edna Molewa and Mr Derek Hanekom invite members of the media to the unveiling of the Sisulu Circle at the Water Sisulu Botanical Gardens (WSNBG) on Tuesday 10 July 2018, in Roodepoort.

Funded by the Department of Tourism through its tourism incentive programme, the Sisulu Circle Garden project includes a bust statue of the late Walter Max Ulyate Sisulu, a water feature with aquatic plants, information and interpretation points.

The WSNB Garden was founded in 1982 under the management of the South African National Biodiversity Institute, a schedule 3A public entity as enacted in the National Environmental Management Biodiversity Act 10 of 2004.

In 2004 the then Witwatersrand National Botanical Garden was officially renamed the Walter Sisulu National Botanical Garden through an initiative taken by the erstwhile Minister of Environmental Affairs and Tourism, Valli Moosa, to honour the life and work of Walter Sisulu.

The WSNB Garden is 300ha in size with over 26ha beautiful landscape of indigenous plants exclusive to South Africa. The Garden features include a Cycad Garden, Succulent Garden, Water Garden, Fern Trail, Forest, Arboretum, Water Wise Demonstration Garden, and Educational Children’s Garden, Green Gym Garden as well as the Sasol Dam and Wetland area.

Members of the media are invited to attend and cover the unveiling of the Sisulu Circle as follows:

Date: Tuesday, 10 July 2018

Time: 08:00

Venue: Walter Sisulu Botanical Gardens, Roodepoort

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo