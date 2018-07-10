South Africa: Public Enterprises Committee Clarifies Matter on Mr Duduzane Zuma Subpoena

The Portfolio Committee on Public Enterprises would like to clarify its stand on the subpoena that was issued for Mr Duduzane Zuma to appear before the Parliamentary inquiry into Eskom.

The subpoena was issued by Parliament and not by the committee, as such the decision to subpoena Mr Duduzane Zuma lies with Parliament. Furthermore, after it transpired that Mr Duduzane Zuma could not be located when the subpoena was issued, the Speaker of the National Assembly, Ms Baleka Mbete, advised the committee that other avenues were opened to the committee, and if individual members of the committee wanted to take the matter further by opening a case at a police station, they could do so. The Speaker also advised that the committee could also make recommendations in the House when presenting the final report

