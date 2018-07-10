South African Heritage and Tourism Festival Media Launch at Voortrekker Monument

Voortrekker Monument and Freedom Park, a National Heritage destination, cordially invite members of the media to the media launch of the inaugural South African Heritage and Tourism Festival on Wednesday 11 July 2018.

The Festival aims to celebrate South Africa’s diverse cultures and heritage as well as showcase the benefits of the tourism industry. A series of activities will be conducted from 14-16 September 2018 at both the Voortrekker Monument and Freedom Park. This unprecedented event, envisages to celebrate South Africans, build local economies and foster social cohesion and reconciliation.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Wednesday, 11 July 2018

Time: 10h00

Venue: Voortrekker Monument

