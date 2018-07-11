Government Thanks South Africans for their Support During the 100 Men March

Government thanks all South Africans who joined the 100 Men March today, a call to action and to end gender based violence. People in their thousands marched to the Union Buildings in Pretoria to voice their concern about violence on women and children. They also committed to be part of the solution by signing a pledge to end violence against the most vulnerable, women and children.

Whilst others expressed their support through social media and digital platforms, the march brought together members of civil society, government, business, labour, NGOs, the religious community and ordinary South Africans.

The fight against gender based violence cannot be won in one day, but through this march, a clear statement has been made that gender based violence has no place in our country and should be confronted head on.

Minister of Communications, Nomvula Mokonyane said “We thank all our partners and stakeholders who played a role towards making this day a success. Without your support we would not have achieved this. As we approach Women’s Month in August, let us continue to work together in the fight against gender based violence”.

“This is not just an ordinary march, we want action”. She added.

Government appeals to all citizens to support victims of gender based violence and those affected to seek help by reporting any form of violence to the police.

