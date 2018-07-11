Mopani Organises Gala Dinner for Silver Cup Teams

Mopani Copper Mines (platinum sponsors of the Zambia Rugby Union) organised a Gala Dinner for all teams that are taking part in the Africa Rugby Silver Cup South tournament currently under way at Mufulira Rugby Club in Mufulira, Zambia.

The dinner was attended by Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President Gen Clement Sinkamba, Mopani Copper Mines PLC C.O.O Deon Van de Mersch, Botswana Rugby President Lesedi Keekae, Madagascar Rugby rep, Zimbabwe Rugby rep, World Rugby rep Denver Wannies, Africa Rugby rep Johnbosco Muamba, World Rugby citing commissioner Lazarus Ingwe, plus many other dignitaries from the sporting and cooperate world.

In his speech, Mr Van de Mersch said the mining giant was proud to be associated with the growth and development of rugby in Zambia. He also thanked all the teams taking part in the games and wished them all the best during the tournament. The Mopani Chief Operations Officer further revealed that the games between Zimbabwe ladies versus Zambia ladies and that of Botswana Mens versus Madagascar Mens 0n Wednesday 11th July, 2018 would have free entry to all fans.

In his keynote address,The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) President expressed thanks to Mopani for their continued partnership with his Executive committee in ensuring that major events allocated to the Union were successfully hosted to an extent that Rugby Afrique was now confident of Zambia's abilities of hosting bigger and world class tournaments.

Representatives from participating unions expressed delight at being invited to the dinner which they said was of high standards. Botswana Rugby Union president said, ” We wish more cooperate organisations in our countries will see what Mopani is doing in Zambia and take a leaf from them”. The gala dinner was also an opportunity for players to interact with and get to know each other. The event which started at 6pm came to an end at 10pm after.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

