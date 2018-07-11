South Africa: Children and Youth Summit at Parliament in Honour of Nelson Mandela and Albertina Sisulu

About 350 young people from across the country are scheduled to descend on Parliament tomorrow to take part in a Youth Summit.

The summit, which Parliament is hosting in partnership with the Nelson Mandela Children’s Fund, will honour the centenary anniversaries of South Africa’s liberation icons, Mr Nelson Mandela and Ms Albertina Sisulu. When Madiba was elected by the National Assembly as South Africa’s founding President, it was MaSisulu who nominated him to the position at the first sitting of the democratic Parliament on 9 May 1994.

That momentous occasion will be re-enacted tomorrow, with the young people comprising Members of Parliament and a child Speaker presiding over proceedings. Deputy Speaker of the National Assembly Mr Lechesa Tsenoli will open the Youth Summit – themed “a Mandela in every generation.” in the Old Assembly Chamber.

Joining the young people in their discussions and activities will be Chapter 9 institutions supporting constitutional democracy, such as, the South African Human Rights Commission, the Public Protector, the Electoral Commission and the Auditor General, members of the Cabinet and representatives of government development agencies.

