South Africa: Contravention of public service regulations

The Chairperson of the Portfolio Committee on Public Service and Administration/Monitoring and Evaluation, Mr Joe Maswanganyi, is concerned about the high number of Senior Management Services (SMS) members within the public service who failed to declare directorships in private and public companies, something which is in contravention of Regulation 19 of the Public Service Regulations of 2016.

The Public Service Commission revealed today that a total of 721 SMS members failed to declare their business interests. The commission released its quarterly report covering the period from 1 January 2018 to 31 March 2018 on the state of the public service.

“It is unacceptable that so many senior managers can be in contravention of regulations that are intended to ensure the credibility of the state. Senior managers are in the forefront of the fight against corruption and by declaring directorships, they prove accountability,” Mr Maswanganyi said.

The achievement of the goals of the National Development Plan, of creating a capable state that is capable of implementing the developmental goals of the country, is depended on having ethical leaders who can drive government’s programmes. While the committee is in no way casting a judgement on the said officials, it has highlighted the necessity for compliance.

More worrying is the fact that within this number, there are 19 directors-general/heads of departments at both national and provincial level. These custodians of the country’s finances should lead from the front and must at all times declare their interests.

The committee has called on the Public Service Commission and the Minister of Public Service and Administration to urgently take adequate action against contravening officials. The committee will await a full briefing by the Public Service Commission on the report released today.

