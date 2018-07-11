South Africa: Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini visit Jozini as part of Imbizo Focus Week

The eighth National Imbizo Focus Week kick started yesterday, 09th July 2018 and will end on the 15th of July 2018 under the theme: “Together we move South Africa forward.”

This year’s Imbizo Focus Week takes place during the year in which we celebrate the centenary of two freedom fighters, Tata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela under the theme: “Be the legacy”, as well as Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu under the theme: “A Woman of fortitude”. The centenary celebrations of these two icons have a significant impact in bringing diverse South Africans together. These celebrations are meant to highlight the principles and values espoused by these great Africans and to galvanise the spirit of national pride and Ubuntu.

The Deputy Minister of Rural Development and Land Reform Ms Candith Mashego-Dlamini together with local government leadership, Snr government officials and local stakeholders will be visiting a project in Jozini, KwaZulu-Natal as part of the Imbizo Focus Week. The project to be visited is Makhathini Cotton gin which is a black owned cotton farming which benefits 1590 farmers from 32 cooperatives.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Part one Land Reform project visit

Date: 11 July 2018

Time: 10h00

Venue: Makhathini Cotton Gin (Jozini)

Part Two: Community engagement

Time: 11h00

Venue: Mjindi Community Hall (Jozini)

Part Three: Frontline Service Monitoring

Time: 13h00

Venue: Jozini SAPS

