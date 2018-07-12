On 5th July 2018, Chinese Ambassador to Botswana H.E. Dr. Zhao Yanbo met with Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation of Botswana Hon. Dr. Unity Dow on courtesy call.

Both sides shared in-depth views on promoting cordial relations and tangible cooperation between China and Botswana, and agreed to work together to push bilateral relationship to a new height.

Image: Chinese Ambassador Zhao Yanbo meets with Minister of International Affairs and Cooperation Hon. Dr. Unity Dow