Gauteng company hopes to expand market to Angola

A Gauteng civil and structural consulting engineering company is looking forward to expanding its customer base when they participate in the Trade and Investment Mission to Angola that will take place from 16-21 July 2018. The mission will be led by the Deputy Minister of Trade and Industry, Mr Bulelani Magwanishe.

UWP Consulting (Pty) Ltd is one of the 20 companies which received financial support from the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) to participate in the mission. These companies represent the aerospace and defence, built environment professionals, mining products and services and infrastructure sectors. The mission will include a trade and investment seminar, targeted business-to-business meetings and sector-specific site visits.

UWP Consulting (Pty) Ltd is a majority black-owned company that currently employs about 250 employees in 14 offices across South Africa, Zambia, Tanzania, Botswana, Lesotho, Ghana and Zimbabwe.

The Tender Manager of UWP Consulting, Mr Humbulani Mulaudzi says the company is privileged to be part of the mission as it will get first-hand information on the National Development Strategy, particularly on the infrastructure development where their interests lie. He says the mission gives them an opportunity to connect with captains of industry and key government officials dealing with infrastructure development.

“We are particularly excited about the business-to-business meetings that are being arranged for us. On our own we would not have been able to arrange such meetings, considering the language barrier. We are optimistic that this mission will yield positive results in a form of partnerships with local companies and cooperation,” adds Mulaudzi.

the dti has over the years assisted hundreds of business through its Export Marketing and Investment Assistance scheme. The scheme develops export markets for South African products and services.

