Sao Tome & Principe National Day

On behalf of the Government of the United States of America, I offer my heartfelt congratulations to the people of Democratic Republic of Sao Tome & Principe on the 43rd anniversary of your independence on July 12th.

Your long tradition of democratic governance is commendable. The United States looks forward to continued partnership with you in areas of mutual interest as you implement your Maritime Security Strategy and as we seek to increase trade. We hope to continue to expand our bilateral ties in the years to come.

