South Africa: the dti Employees to Donate Wheelchairs to Sizanani Children’s Home on Mandela Day

Employees of the Department of Trade and Industry (the dti) will share on Mandela Day Centenary celebrations by donating two wheelchairs to the Sizanani Children’s Home in Bronkhorspruit, on Wednesday, 18 July 2018.

Sizanani Children’s Home, which is based in Nkangala township, was founded in 1993 by Roman Catholic Church Priest, Father Charles Kuppelweiser. It is a non-profit organisation catering for 66 orphaned and abandoned children and youth between the ages of four and 34 years with severe to profound physical and intellectual disabilities.

Every year on 18 July, people all over the globe and particularly in South Africa spend a portion of their day giving back to those less fortunate than themselves in celebration of Mandela Day and the inspiring work of the late struggle icon.

After members of the dti’s Disability Forum visited the home they took it upon themselves to continue being agents of change by procuring wheelchairs and requesting other employees to assist with non-perishable food, toiletries, adult disposable nappies, cleaning material and laundry chemicals to aid the disadvantaged children.

