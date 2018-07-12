The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation and National Youth Development Agency to Host the BRICS Youth Ministers Meeting and BRICS Youth Summit

The Department of Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation (DPME) and National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) will host the BRICS Youth Ministers meeting and BRICS Youth Summit at the Zebula Estate, Bela Bela, Limpopo Province from 16 to 20 July 2018.

The activities will commence with a BRICS Youth Summit from the 16-18 July 2018. The meeting of the Youth Ministers will take place on the 19-20 July 2018.

As part of the activities, the Minister in the Presidency for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma will deliver an opening address for the BRICS Youth Summit at 10h00 on 16 July 2018 and Chair the meeting of the Youth Minister on the 19-20.

The Youth Ministers Meeting will be preceded by a photo opportunity for the media and door stop interviews.

The Youth delegates led by the NYDA and coordinators of the National Youth Service will undertake community service as part of marking the centenary of Nelson Mandela on 18 July 2018.

These activities form part of the preparations for the 10th BRICS Summit which will be held at the Sandton International Convention Centre from 25 to 27 July 2018.

Our country assumed the BRICS Chairship on 1 January 2018 and its tenure will continue until 31 December 2018.

South Africa’s membership of the BRICS Forum has become a vital component of its global economic strategy and is viewed as a catalyst and enabling tool for the pursuit and achievement of the country’s foreign policy priorities, including the promotion of the African Agenda, sustainable development, global governance reform and South-South cooperation.

The theme for the 10th BRICS Summit is: “BRICS in Africa: Collaboration for Inclusive Growth and Shared Prosperity in the 4th Industrial Revolution”. The theme is reflective of the commitment to strive towards the creation of an inclusive society and global partnerships that will bring prosperity to all humankind.

The BRICS Youth Summit will be held as follows: Date: 16 – 18 July 2018 Venue: Zebula Lodge, Bela Bela, Limpopo Province Time: 08h00 – 16h00

The BRICS Youth Ministers Meeting will be held as follows: Date: 19 – 20 July 2018 Venue: Zebula Lodge, Bela Bela, Limpopo Province Time: 08h00 – 16h00

