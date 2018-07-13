Addis Ababa: Communiqué of the Second African Union – United Nations Annual Conference

On 9 July 2018, the Chairperson of the African Union (AU) Commission, Moussa Faki Mahamat, and the United Nations (UN) Secretary-General António Guterres convened the second AU- UN Annual Conference at the AU Headquarters in Addis Ababa, Ethiopia.

The Chairperson and the Secretary-General welcomed the strong collaboration between the AU and the UN, and expressed their commitment to further deepen the strategic partnership between the two organizations. They underscored the importance of multilateral organizations and multilateralism, as instrument for effective international governance and addressing global issues.

The second Annual Conference reviewed the implementation of the Joint Framework for Enhanced Partnership in Peace and Security, and welcomed the progress made. It also endorsed the Action plan on the AU-UN Framework for the Implementation of Agenda 2063 and 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development .

