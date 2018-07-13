B-roll – Nigeria: Many prominent Nigerian personalities are expected to attend the 11th edition of the Access Bank Polo Day on July 14, 2018

REGISTER to receive the free broadcast quality B-Roll footage and the video news release: https://goo.gl/UhyVjo

Many prominent Nigerian personalities are expected such as Aliko Dangote, President of the President of the Dangote Group, the Emir of Kano, Sanusi Lamido Sanusi, and Mr. Aigboje Aig-Imoukhuede, President of the Nigerian Stock Exchange, among many other dignitaries.

The 11th edition of the Access Bank Polo Day celebrates 11 years of partnership between UNICEF and Access Bank on the Corporate Social Responsibility space in Nigeria. The partnership has so far been responsible for the construction of several schools in the country.

