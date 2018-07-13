Deputy Minister, Andries Nel engaged the South African Council for Planners (SACPLAN)

The Deputy Minister of Cooperative Governance an Traditional Affairs (CoGTA), Mr Andries Nel met with the Chief Executive Officer of South African Council for Planners, Mr Martin Lewis and other stakeholders as part of the process to engage on the implementation and the realisation of the ideals of the Integrated Urban Development Framework (IUDF). The meeting looked at how the IUDF can be better integrated into the curricula of institutions of higher learning.

The meeting today was attended by the different stakeholders, including Department of Higher Education, Committee of Heads of Planning Schools and LGSETA. Amongst the various issues that were discussed included the need for training of planners on IUDF and capacity building; the curricula and accreditation by institutions of higher learning as well as partnerships and having a Memorandum of Understanding amongst the stakeholders.

Going forward, the initiative will express the objectives of the Back to Basics 2B programme particularly on the appointment of section 56 & 57 managers and improving on planning and institutional arrangement.

Deputy Minister Nel emphasised integrated spatial planning as crucial and said that District support teams will be deployed to what Minister Mkhize refers to as distressed municipalities to also look at the impact of spatial planning on service delivery in those municipal areas.

CEO of SACPLAN, Mr Lewis said the IUDF is an important urbanisation policy in South Africa and organisations such as theirs are fully committed to ensure that the framework is integrated into their curricula. “A module will be developed and sufficient space will be available for institutions of higher learning to incorporate and evaluate what is required. An opportunity will also exist to address accreditation issues”, he said.

“President Cyril Ramaphosa urged the Department to be bold in implementing IUDF and it should form part of urban revolution an redressing the spatial imbalances of the past. To this effect, we will work with all stakeholders to ensure the realisation spatial transformation within the democratic South Africa guided by the IUDF”, empahasised Deputy Minister Nel.

To this effect, Deputy Minister Nel committed that government will continue to engage all sectors and stakeholders to ensure the implementation of the IUDF.

