Mozambique: Congratulations on Announcement of Consensus on Military Issues

By
APO
-
0

The United States Government congratulates the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the Coordinator of the Renamo Political Commission, Ossufo Momade, on the announcement of a consensus on military issues. This consensus affirms the parties’ commitment to realize the desires of the Mozambican people for a lasting peace on which to build a secure and prosperous future. It further signals to international investors that Mozambique is open for business and is building a welcoming environment in which to pursue their interests. As a member of the International Contact Group, the United States will do everything in its power to support the implementation of the peace process through to a successful and sustainable conclusion, and once again welcomes this important milestone.

