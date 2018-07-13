Mozambique: Congratulations on Announcement of Consensus on Military Issues

The United States Government congratulates the President of the Republic of Mozambique, Filipe Jacinto Nyusi, and the Coordinator of the Renamo Political Commission, Ossufo Momade, on the announcement of a consensus on military issues. This consensus affirms the parties’ commitment to realize the desires of the Mozambican people for a lasting peace on which to build a secure and prosperous future. It further signals to international investors that Mozambique is open for business and is building a welcoming environment in which to pursue their interests. As a member of the International Contact Group, the United States will do everything in its power to support the implementation of the peace process through to a successful and sustainable conclusion, and once again welcomes this important milestone.

