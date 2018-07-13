Ms. Hanna S. Tetteh of Ghana as Director-General, United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON)

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres today announced the appointment of Hanna S. Tetteh of Ghana as Director-General of the United Nations Office at Nairobi (UNON). She succeeds Ms. Sahle-Work Zewde who has been appointed as Special Representative to the African Union and Head of the United Nations Office to the African Union (UNOAU).

Ms. Tetteh most recently served in the cabinet of the Government of Ghana as Minister for Foreign Affairs (January 2013-January 2017), and Minister for Trade and Industry (February 2009-January 2013). While serving as Minister for Foreign Affairs, she was also a member of the National Security Council and the Armed Forces Council. From 2014 to 2015 she was the Chairperson of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS). During her term as Minister for Trade and Industry, she was also a member of the Government’s economic management team, a member of the board of the Millennium Development Authority, a member of the National Development Planning Commission, and was also the Chairperson of the Ghana Free Zones Board.

Beginning in December 2000 to January 2005 she served for one term as the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya Constituency. She later returned to Parliament in January 2013 until January 2017 as the NDC Member of Parliament for the Awutu Senya West Constituency.

Ms. Tetteh is a practising Lawyer and holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) degree from the University of Ghana, Legon. She also completed her professional law course at the Ghana School of Law and was called to the Ghana Bar in October 1992.

Mr. Tamrat Samuel, Assistant Secretary-General and Senior Coordinator for Peace and Security Reform in the Executive Office of the Secretary-General, will serve as Acting Director-General until Ms. Tetteh assumes her position.

