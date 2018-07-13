Premier NTombela to Lead Free State Provincial Government Delegation in Support of 100 Men March for Madiba on Violence Against Women and Children

The Premier of the Free State, Sefora ‘Sisi’ Ntombela, accompanied by MEC for Health, Montsheng Tsiu and MEC for Police, Roads and Transport, Sam Mashinini, will tomorrow, July 13, 2018, participate in the Free State Chapter of the 100 Men March for Madiba on Violence against Women and Children, as part of the ongoing centenary celebrations of former President Nelson Mandela and struggle stalwart Mama Albertina Sisulu.

In the true spirit of #ThumaMina, the Free State Provincial Government will join various sectors of society in calling on all men to take a stand to stop violence against women and children. Men from various sectors of society will march to raise awareness and pledge to play significant roles to stop all forms of gender-based violence. The march is expected to draw men and other sectors of society within the Free State Province, such as government, business, labour, faith-based and non-profit organisations, and the media.

“More men should rise up to tell other men that violence against women – whether physical or emotional – is unacceptable. Men should become positive role-models and mentors in families and communities by showing women and children that men are caring, respectful and compassionate human beings,” said Premier Ntombela.

The proceedings of the day are as follows:

Date: Friday, 13 July 2018

Time: 09h00-13h00

Venue: Constantia Shopping Centre to Seeisoville Police station (Kroonstad)

The Free State Provincial Government calls on all men to join the #100MenMarch and boldly declare that violence against women and children will not be tolerated in their respective environment or communities. The #100MenMarch will be a motivating force to ensure that men break the chain of abuse.

