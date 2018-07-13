President Faure Extends Condolences to Japan

President Faure has extended a message of condolences to the Prime Minister of Japan, H.E. Mr. Shinzo Abe, following the landslides and torrential rain that caused the loss of precious lives, structural damage and many citizens to evacuate their homes.

On behalf of the People and Government of Seychelles, President Faure expressed his solidarity with the Japanese people and said he is certain that their resilient spirit will serve as a pillar of strength in all the efforts to overcome this tragedy and restore a sense of normalcy.

President Faure noted that “being a fellow island nation that is susceptible to the weather and effects of climate change, we are greatly concerned and stand in solidarity with the government and the people of Japan”.

