President of Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission and the UN Special Representative for West Africa and the Sahel Concluded a High-Level Visit to the Gambia

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) Commission, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou, and the Special Representative of the Secretary-General and Head of the United Nations Office for West Africa and the Sahel (UNOWAS), Mohamed Ibn Chambas, concluded on 13 July a three-day visit to The Gambia.

The objective of this joint visit was to renew the engagement of the two organizations to support the authorities and people of The Gambia in their efforts towards sustaining peace.

During their visit, Jean-Claude Kassi Brou and Mohamed Ibn Chambas were received in audience by H.E. President Adama Barrow and by H.E. Vice President Ousainou Darboe. They also called on the Speaker of the National Assembly, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, International Cooperation and Gambians Abroad, the Attorney-General and Minister of Justice, the Minister of Trade, Regional Integration, Industry and Employment, and met with representatives of the diplomatic corps, international organizations, ECOMIG and civil society organizations.

The President of the ECOWAS Commission and the Special Representative of the United Nations Secretary-General pledged to continue their support to the implementation of the National Development Plan and called on the people of The Gambia to fully participate in the security sector reform and transitional justice processes, and regional integration in West Africa.

On 12 July, H.E. President Adama Barrow inaugurated the ECOWAS Regional Competition Authority (ERCA) Headquarters in Bijilo.

Commission President Brou and Special Representative Ibn Chambas who have been following closely the political and socio-economic situation in The Gambia, underline the importance of safeguarding the progress that have been achieved so far, and encourage all Gambians to work hand in hand to consolidate peace and bring about prosperity to the country.

