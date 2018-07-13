South Sudan: Arms embargo must be strictly enforced

Responding to the imposition of an arms embargo on South Sudan by the UN Security Council, Seif Magango, Amnesty International’s Deputy Director for East Africa, the Horn and the Great Lakes, said:

“The UN Security Council’s much-anticipated vote to impose an arms embargo on South Sudan is a step in the right direction towards minimizing harm to civilians in the war-torn nation. This decision is long overdue and critically needed to cut off the flow of weapons into the country.”

“Every day civilians are butchered using lethal arms in full view of the world. All states, especially South Sudan’s neighbours, must now strictly enforce the arms embargo and play their part in silencing the guns. The UN Security Council must also learn from past mistakes and implement robust mechanisms to monitor and enforce strict compliance with the embargo.”

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Amnesty International.Media files Download logo