Zambia Rugby Union: The Mopani Copper Mines PLC has gone above and beyond in ensuring a successful Africa Rugby Silver Cup tournament

The Mopani Copper Mines PLC who are the platinum sponsor of the Zambia Rugby Union has gone above and beyond in ensuring a successful Africa Rugby Silver Cup tournament for everyone involved.

On Monday 09th July, 2018, the mining giant hosted a Gala Dinner at Kallis Mess in Mufulira, which was attended by a high level delegation from the cooperate, business and sporting societies, not forgetting all the participating teams in the tournament.

Alongside the tournament, World Rugby Coach Educator Denver Wannies, World Rugby Referee Educator Johnbosco Muamba and World Rugby First Aid Educator Dr Joseph Kalanzi have been conducting Level 2 courses for Coaches, Referees and First Aiders from Zambia and neighbouring nation Botswana.

Mopani has also sponsored the first ever International Women's Rugby Invitational tournament between hosts Zambia and Zimbabwe, Botswana was the other country invited but could not make it due to unforeseen circumstances. The women's games which was played at 6pm on Wednesday was a crowd puller and the local fans were overjoyed when Zambia narrowly beat the visitors 19:18.

The Zambia Rugby Union president General Clement Sinkamba has nothing but praises for the mining giant. He said “Our partnership with Mopani Copper Mines would not have come at a better time, we have been able to achieve tremendous growth in the last 2-3 years than any other time in the history of our sport. He added Mopani Copper Mines has really opened the way by showing other business and cooperate entities how partnerships with local sporting organisations can help change the lives of so many young people who are the main beneficiaries of sports activities.

The Silver Cup comes to an end on Saturday 14th July, 2018 after the Zambia Women's hosts Zimbabwe Women's and Zambia Men's takes on Madagascar Mens in a decider game as both come in with wins against Botswana.

RESULTS SO FAR Botswana 13 : 32 Zambia (mens) Zambia Women 19 : 18 Zimbabwe (womens) Madagascar 64 : 18 Botswana (mens)

SATURDAY FIXTURES Zimbabwe vs Zambia (womens) Zambia vs Madagascar (mens)

Hats off to Mopani Copper Mines for making this a memorable tournament for everyone.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU).

Media contact: [email protected]

Media files Download logo

Multimedia content

Image: Zambia Rugby Union: The Mopani Copper Mines PLC has gone above and beyond in ensuring a successful Africa Rugby Silver Cup tournament