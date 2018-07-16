Deputy President Mabuza to lead the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations in Mpumalanga

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Nelson Mandela Day on Wednesday, 18 July 2018, lead a government service delivery programmme in the Mkhondo Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

The Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations take place countrywide under the theme “Be the Legacy”, a call that induces all of humanity to accelerate impactful change that fights the inequalities and improves the lives of the people.

Deputy President Mabuza will lend a hand during the centenary celebrations by visiting the Nganana High School where activities of the day will include an address of the school assembly as well as handing over of school uniforms, sanitary towels, sports attire and equipment to the learners and the planting of seedlings.

The Deputy President Mabuza will have an engagement with the older persons of the district as part of his programme.

Deputy President Mabuza will also officiate at the handover ceremony of newly built houses for families that had no decent shelter.

Later, the Deputy President will proceed to the community where he will oversee the launch of the mobile App, Satise Silalele App which is meant to strengthen service delivery and deepen public participation.

The details of the Centenary Celebrations are as follows:

Part 1: Visit to Nganana High School

Time: 07h00 – 08h00

Venue: Nganana High School, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality

Part 2: Engagement with the Elderly

Time: 08h15 – 09h15

Venue: Amsterdam Multipurpose Centre, Mkhondo Local Municipality

Part 3: Handing over of houses to the Garanteng Community

Time: 09h30 – 11h30

Venue: Garanteng Community, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality

Part 4: Launch of the Sitase Silale App and Community Meeting

Time: 13h00 – 15h30

Venue: KwaThandeka Sports Field, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality

Members of the media covering the event are requested to send their names, ID/Passport numbers and other details to Khutjo Sebata on 079 898 4621 or [email protected]

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Presidency.Media files Download logo