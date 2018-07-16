International Criminal Court (ICC) Audio-visual statements on the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute – 17 July 2018

The Rome Statute – the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court – turns 20 tomorrow, 17 July 2018. Please find below audio-visual statements of the ICC Prosecutor and Registrar on the occasion of this important milestone. Additional materials on ongoing commemorations will be circulated tomorrow, as well as on our social media channels: Twitter (https://twitter.com/IntlCrimCourt), Facebook (https://www.facebook.com/InternationalCriminalCourt/), YouTube (https://www.youtube.com/user/IntlCriminalCourt) and Flickr (https://www.flickr.com/photos/ICC-CPI/).

ICC Prosecutor Fatou Bensouda statement on the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute

For viewing: http://bit.ly/2Nhbmwy

For download: http://bit.ly/2NkmngR

ICC Registrar Peter Lewis statement on the 20th anniversary of the Rome Statute

For viewing: http://bit.ly/2zK4bLB

For download: http://bit.ly/2L1Wt4z

Background: Adopted on 17 July 1998, the Rome Statute (https://www.ICC-CPI.Int/RomeStatute20) is the founding treaty of the International Criminal Court, supported by over 120 countries. The International Criminal Court (https://www.ICC-CPI.int/) is the first permanent international criminal court established to help end impunity for the perpetrators of the most serious crimes of concern to the international community, namely war crimes, crimes against humanity, genocide and the crime of aggression. The Rome Statute has also established the Trust Fund for Victims (https://www.ICC-CPI.int/TFV#_blank) with a two-fold mandate: (i) to implement Court-Ordered reparations and (ii) to provide physical and psychological rehabilitation, and material support to victim survivors, their families, and affected communities.

