South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to Conduct Public Hearings in Taung, North West Province tomorrow

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will on Tuesday (17 July 2018) begin the North West Province leg of its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution, in Taung. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

NORTH WEST

11h00-16h00

17 July 2018

Dr Ruth Sekgomotsi Mompati District Municipality

Venue: Taung Community Hall, Hospital Road (Taung)

Greater Taung Local Municipality

