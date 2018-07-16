South Africa: The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane to Engage with Jozini Community Members on Monday, 16 July 2018

The Minister of Communications, Ms. Nomvula Mokonyane will on Monday, 16 July 2018, visit Jozini, Umkhanyakude District Municipality to engage community members on service delivery issues as part of the National Imbizo Focus Week.

The eighth National Imbizo Focus Week started on the 9th July 2018 and will end on the 15th of July 2018 under the theme: “Together we move South Africa forward.” Minister Mokonyane will then continue with the service delivery engagement in Jozini on 16 July.

This year’s Imbizo Focus Week takes place during the year in which we celebrate the centenary of two freedom fighters, Tata Nelson Rolihlahla Mandela under the theme: “Be the legacy”, as well as Mama Albertina Nontsikelelo Sisulu under the theme: “A Woman of fortitude”. The centenary celebrations of these two icons have a significant impact in bringing diverse South Africans together.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: Monday, 2018.

Time: 09h00

Venue: Biva Hall, Jozini (Umkhanyakude District Municipality)

