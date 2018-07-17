Accreditation of new Seychelles Ambassador to Ireland

Ambassador Derick Ally presented his credentials as non-resident Ambassador to Ireland to President Michael D. Higgins on Friday 13 July 2018 in Dublin.

During the audience Ambassador Ally thanked the President for Ireland’s historical and current engagement with Seychelles, particularly in the fields of nursing, education and tourism. He also briefed the President on the political and social developments in Seychelles.

On his part, the Irish Head of State praised Seychelles for its leadership role and advocacy of environmental protection and the Blue Economy. President Higgins expressed his confidence that the relations between Ireland and Seychelles can be further enhanced now that both countries have ambassadors accredited to each other. He also conveyed his warm greetings to the President and people of Seychelles and extended an invitation for President Danny Faure to visit Ireland.

Ambassador Ally also met with other government officials and discussed issues of mutual interests and areas of future collaboration between Seychelles and Ireland.

Note: Ambassador Derick Ally was appointed Ambassador of Seychelles in September 2014 and he has been resident High Commissioner of Seychelles to the UK since January 2017.

