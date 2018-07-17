Egypt: “From Cotton Seeds to Clothing Project” to Launch ZDHC Training on Introducing Chemical Management and Top 10 issues & Best Practices

In the framework of its “From Cotton Seeds to Clothing” project, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, UNIDO Egypt will implement, in coordination with the Egyptian Ministry of Trade and Industry, a two-day training workshop on Zero Discharge of Hazardous Chemicals (ZDHC), in collaboration with the relevant Export Councils and Underwriters Laboratories (UL). Undertaken for the first time in Egypt, the ZDHC training events will couple a session on “Introduction to Chemical Management” and one on “Top 10 issues and best practices,” raising awareness about chemical management, environmental impact mitigation measures and wastewater treatment and monitoring in the textile and ready-made garments (RMG) sector. Among the attendees will be industry manufacturers, Egyptian brands and relevant government representatives. Participants will be admitted to an online test in order to be granted an official ZDHC certificate of attendance and learning. ZDHC academy is a globally-renowned program supporting the management and implementation of safer and more transparent, preventive and integrated approaches to chemical discharge practices in the textile, leather and footwear industry. Its mission is to protect consumers’ and workers’ health and limit adverse environmental impact through fact-based decision-making. Today, 19 prominent global sports, fashion and outdoor brands continue to make ZDHC standards mandatory for global suppliers. UL is an accredited ZDHC service provider, as well as a global company with more than 120 years of expertise, supporting companies by enhancing their sustainable business operations and social responsibility efforts. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO).Media files Download logo