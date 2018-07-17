Join us on Nelson Mandela International Day! Donate-A-Book to the school library!

The Embassy of South Africa in Khartoum, UNICEF, UNIC and MTN have the honor to invite you to join the commemoration of Nelson Mandela International Day at Al-Mahdiya Basic School for Boys, Al-Hara Al-Tanya in Omdurman on Wednesday 18 July at 11:30 a.m.

On this Day, volunteers will donate books to the school library. The Day also marks the kick start of a 100-Day campaign to provide library books to other schools in Khartoum.

The call for action will continue for 100 days (from 18 July to 25 October). Help us spread the gift of reading to every child by providing a donation bin at your office and share the call with your colleagues!

