The Nelson Mandela Foundation and Freedom Park, a National Heritage Destination, will jointly host the launch of an exhibition entitled: Memories of Nelson Mandela, on 18 July 2018.

Members of the media are invited as follows:

Date: 18 July 2018

Time: 15h00

Venue: Freedom Park, Pretoria

