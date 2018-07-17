Minister Dlodlo will, from 17-19 July 2018, attend The 5th Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia

The Minister for the Public Service and Administration, Ms Ayanda Dlodlo, will be attending and participating in the 5th Open Government Partnership Global Summit in Tbilisi, Georgia from the 17-19 July 2018.

The Open Government Partnership is a multi-national initiative dedicated to strengthening the principles of open and transparent government, strengthening co-creation and citizen engagement, fighting corruption, as well as fostering innovation in public service delivery.

The Minister will address a high level panel on “rebooting the public service” wherein she will focus on the successes of South Africa’s innovations, which are designed to bring the government closer to the people and improve public service delivery performance.

“The OGP is an important platform to gain meaningful citizen engagement strategies that bring citizens closer to government and to also include them in important government decision making platforms, from local to national level. The people’s government must be open, it must be transparent and it must be inclusive for it to truly be a government by the people for the people” Minister Dlodlo said.

The Minister is joined by the CEO GovChat Mr Eldrid Jordaan who will also attend the OGP Summit. GovChat is South Africa's largest civic engagement platform, which enables citizens to speak directly to government and their elected public representatives at no cost, whilst also allowing government to receive critical service delivery related feedback in real time. This platform is uniquely an OGP partnership which the government is pleased to be a part of.

