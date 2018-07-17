Pay More Attention To Cyber Security – , Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN) Urges United Nations Member States

Having considered that cyber security threats are among the most serious challenges of the 21st century, Babcock International Model United Nations (BIMUN) conference has encouraged member states to pay more attention to cyber security and broaden its definition beyond hacking, to enhance implementation of broader solutions.

This was one of the resolutions reached at the simulation of the UN General Assembly First Committee: ‘Disarmament and International Security (DISEC)’, during the 2nd BIMUN conference (9 – 13 July, 2018) organised by Babcock University, Ilishan Ogun State, in collaboration with the United Nations Information Centre (UNIC) Lagos, and attended by over 250 delegates from 15 countries.

The General Assembly First Committee, chaired by Ms Jewel Ike-Obioha, discussed the topic, “Cybersecurity and protecting against Cyberwarfare” and noted that the misuse of information technology had left a devastating global effect on Member States economically and posed a threat to global peace and security.

The Committee’s resolutions, adopted by consensus at the General Assembly headed by Prince Kwame Agbata, further “affirms that the security of cyberspace and its information should be strictly monitored through effective cyber laws within Member States; Endorses the adoption of the block chain innovation into cyber security in the decentralisation of information storage; and introduce cyber security as a study course in tertiary institutions.

Speaking at the plenary, the Director of UNIIC, Mr Ronald Kayanja, urged the delegates to seize the opportunity of the Model UN to think beyond their immediate environment and focus on global issues which countries grapple with daily. “I am hopeful that after this experience you will become truly global citizens who seek to solve problems faced by the wider humanity.”

Represented by the National Information Officer, Dr Oluseyi Soremekun, the Director noted that he was pleased that BIMUN included the UN General Assembly, the Security Council and the International Court of Justice in its simulations. The General Assembly, Mr Kayanja said, “is a forum for deliberation among member governments and provides collective legitimation of norms, rules and actions. It also provides an oversight function on the entire UN system. It is a Forum where all member states are treated as equals, providing an opportunity for all views and concerns to be expressed.”

Citing Agenda 2030, adopted by the General Assembly in September 2015 as one of the ways the UN is expressing the urgency with which countries need to deal with issues of economic growth, social inclusion and environment protection, Mr Kayanja declared that “This is probably our last chance to provide lives of dignity to our people presently without compromising the ability of succeeding generations to be assured of decent livelihoods. This Agenda 2030 and the sustainable development goals constitute a framework to save humanity and the planet we all call home.” We must all take this framework very seriously.

The President and Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Ademola Tayo urged the delegates to be good ambassadors of their assigned countries and justify their attendance of BIMUN through their position papers and presentations. He acknowledged the contribution of UNIC and pledged that the University administration would continue to support the BIMUN team for a greater conference next year.

In her address, the former Ogun State Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mrs Abimbola Akeredolu (SAN), enjoined the delegates to develop their passion and follow their hearts in choosing a career path.

The Former Nigerian Permanent Delegate and Ambassador of Nigeria to the UNESCO, Emeritus Professor Michael Omolewa, highlighted the contributions of the United Nations to global peace and security and the need for the organisation to reform.

The Secretary General of BIMUN 2018, Ms. Atinuke Elizabeth Awoyale, thanked the Secretariat staff and volunteers for their commitment and dedication to making the conference a success. She congratulated the delegates on their performances at the conference.

In his address to the delegates, the Executive Director of BIMUN, Mr Samuel Chiemela, expressed gratitude to the University administration for supporting the initiative to institutionalise Model United Nations at Babcock University.

The President of the General Asembly, Prince Agbata adjourned further deliberations till 3rd BIMUN in 2019.

