Press release on Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov’s telephone conversation with Minister of International Relations and Cooperation of South Africa Lindiwe Sisulu

On July 17, Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had a telephone conversation with South Africa's Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Lindiwe Sisulu, at the request of the South African side. The two officials paid special attention to preparations for the BRICS Summit to be held in Johannesburg from July 25 to 27, 2018. Sergey Lavrov expressed his support for the priorities of the South African BRICS presidency. They also reaffirmed their shared interest in strengthening the political dialogue and stepping up practical cooperation with a view to enhancing the strategic partnership between Russia and South Africa.