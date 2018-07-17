South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to Hold Public Hearings in Kwazulu-Natal

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will from Wednesday (18 July 2018, to Saturday, 21 July 2018) hold the KwaZulu-Natal leg of its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.
Details are as follows:
Date
Time
Venue
Wednesday 18 July 2018
11h00 – 16h00
Cecil Emmet Hall (Vryheid), Abaqulusi Local Municipality, Zululand District
Thursday 19 July 2018
11h00 – 16h00
Makhonyeni Hall (Jozini), Jozini Local Municipality, Mkhanyakude District Municipality
Friday 20 July 2 018
11h00 – 16h00
Town Hall, Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Local Municipality, Umgungundlovu District Municipality
Saturday 21 July 2018
11h00 – 16h00
Town Hall, Kokstad, Greater Kokstad Local Municipality, Harry Gwala District Municipality
Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: The Parliament.Media filesDownload logo