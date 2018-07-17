South Africa: Constitutional Review Committee to Hold Public Hearings in Kwazulu-Natal

A delegation of the Joint Constitutional Review Committee will from Wednesday (18 July 2018, to Saturday, 21 July 2018) hold the KwaZulu-Natal leg of its public hearings into a possible review of section 25 of the Constitution. The committee was instructed by the National Assembly and the National Council of Provinces to ascertain whether a review of section 25 of the Constitution and other clauses are necessary, to make it possible for the state to expropriate land in the public interest without compensation, and propose the necessary constitutional amendments where necessary.

Details are as follows:

Date

Time

Venue

Wednesday 18 July 2018

11h00 – 16h00

Cecil Emmet Hall (Vryheid), Abaqulusi Local Municipality, Zululand District

Thursday 19 July 2018

11h00 – 16h00

Makhonyeni Hall (Jozini), Jozini Local Municipality, Mkhanyakude District Municipality

Friday 20 July 2 018

11h00 – 16h00

Town Hall, Pietermaritzburg, Msunduzi Local Municipality, Umgungundlovu District Municipality

Saturday 21 July 2018

11h00 – 16h00

Town Hall, Kokstad, Greater Kokstad Local Municipality, Harry Gwala District Municipality

