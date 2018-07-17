South Africa: Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs Commemorates Nelson Mandela Day in Kwa-Zulu Natal

The Deputy Minister of Environmental Affairs, Ms Barbara Thomson together with the Mayor of Dannhauser Municipality Cllr JP Phakathi will lead the International Nelson Mandela Day (67 minutes programme) in Dannhauser Local community, Kwa-Zulu Natal on the 18th of July 2018.

This year’s International Nelson Mandela Day marks 100 years since Nelson Mandela’s birth and the Nelson Mandela foundation continues to encourage the nation to emulate the servant leader by becoming change makers under the theme: “Take Action and Inspire Change. Make Every Day a Mandela Day”.

Deputy Minister Thomson and Mayor Phakathi will dedicate their 67 minutes of #ACTIONAGAINSTPOVERTY participating in the following activities: clean-up at Ward 2 and KwaMdakwane, handing over of 3 houses to indigent families, hand over the gardening tools to the Ward 12 Youth Project at Rooiport, visit to the creches in Ward 3.

The Mandela Day programme will be concluded by a community interaction at KwaMdakane Community Hall which will include handing over of school shoes, school uniforms to orphans, cleaning materials to disadvantaged communities and individuals.

Media is invited to cover Mandela Day as follows, and will be afforded opportunities for photographs and interviews.

Date: Wednesday, 18 July 2018 Venue: Dannhauser Local Municipality in KwaZulu-Natal Time: 09:00

