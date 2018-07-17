South Africa: Deputy Ministers Collaborate to Lead a Mandela Day Outreach Programme at Bk Matlala Commercial High School in Matlala-a-Thaba, Limpopo

Telecommunications and Postal Services Deputy Minister Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams and Communications Deputy Minister Pinky Kekana, will, on 20 July 2018, lead a Mandela Day outreach programme at BK Matlala Commercial High School, Matlala-a-Thaba area, Limpopo.

The outreach is a joint programme in partnership with POPCRU Group of Companies (PGC), Safer SA, Kimmotive and Vodacom.

In 2011, BK Matlala experienced a fire blaze that burnt down the school’s administration block, destroying the staff room and typing area. The school then reached out to various government departments and non-governmental organisations to assist in rebuilding the administration block.

Through its corporate social responsibility programme, PGC responded and rebuilt the burnt-down building, which includes a library and computer room. In-line with its Universal Services and Access Obligation, Vodacom also installed a Cyberlab at the school.

The Deputy Ministers and PGC will thereby officially open the newly-built administration block and Cyberlab. Further, NGO – Kimmotive will hand over 250 packs of sanitary pads and toiletries to learners from indigent households.

Members of the media are hereby invited to the outreach programme as follows: Date: Friday, 20 July 2018 Time: 09h00 – 15h00 Venue: BK Matlala Commercial High School, Matlala-a-Thaba area, Limpopo.

