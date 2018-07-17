South Africa: Deputy President Mabuza to Lead the Nelson Mandela Centenary Celebrations in Mpumalanga

Deputy President David Mabuza will on Nelson Mandela Day on Wednesday, 18 July 2018, lead a government service delivery programmme in the Mkhondo Local Municipality in the Mpumalanga Province as part of the Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations.

The Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations take place countrywide under the theme “Be the Legacy”, a call that induces all of humanity to accelerate impactful change that fights the inequalities and improves the lives of the people.Deputy President Mabuza will lend a hand during the centenary celebrations by visiting the Nganana High School where activities of the day will include an address of the school assembly as well as handing over of school uniforms, sanitary towels, sports attire and equipment to the learners and the planting of seedlings. The Deputy President Mabuza will have an engagement with the older persons of the district as part of his programme.Deputy President Mabuza will also officiate at the handover ceremony of newly built houses for families that had no decent shelter. Later, the Deputy President will proceed to the community where he will oversee the launch of the mobile App, Satise Silalele App which is meant to strengthen service delivery and deepen public participation. The details of the Centenary Celebrations are as follows: Part 1: Visit to Nganana High School Time: 07h00 – 08h00 Venue: Nganana High School, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality Part 2: Engagement with the Elderly Time: 08h15 – 09h15 Venue: Amsterdam Multipurpose Centre, Mkhondo Local Municipality Part 3: Handing over of houses to the Garanteng Community Time: 09h30 – 11h30 Venue: Garanteng Community, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality Part 4: Launch of the Sitase Silale App and Community Meeting Time: 13h00 – 15h30 Venue: KwaThandeka Sports Field, Amsterdam, Mkhondo Local Municipality

