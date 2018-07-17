South Africa: Human Sciences Research Council (HSRC) Launches National Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) Prevalence, Incidence and Behaviour Survey Results

The Human Sciences Research Council invites you to the launch of the SABSSM V findings, the country’s fifth HIV and Health study on HIV Prevalence, Incidence and high-risk sexual behaviour. The findings give an overview of the current status of prevalence, incidence and behavior related to HIV in South Africa.

The survey was conducted in partnership with the Department of Health, the South African National AIDS Council and other stakeholders to provide a better understanding of not only the HIV status of individuals but also information on socio-demographic and behavioural determinants which greatly enhances the analysis and interpretation of the observed trends in HIV infection in South Africa.

The launch will be led by the Minister of Department of Science and Technology, Mrs Mmamoloko Kubayi-Ngubane and Minister of Health Dr Aaron Motsoaledi who will give responses to the presentation of the findings.

Event details are as follows: Date: Tuesday, 17 July 2018 Time: 09h00 – 11h00 Venue: Impilo boardroom, Podium floor, Civitas building, National Department of Health (Pretoria)

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Republic of South Africa: Department of Government Communication and Information.Media files Download logo