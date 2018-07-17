United Nations Industrial Development Organization (UNIDO) “From Seeds to Clothing” Project to Launch Training Series on Sustainable Fashion Design and Product Conception

In the framework of the “From Cotton Seeds to Clothing” project, funded by the Italian Agency for Development Cooperation, UNIDO Egypt is organizing a series of training workshops on sustainable fashion design and product conception. The training will be delivered to the Fashion Design Center (FDC) of the Ministry of Trade and Industry, to support young fashion designers in acquiring technical skills and tools to develop their businesses, with focus on sustainable design and textile production. Capitalizing on the steadily thriving fashion industry in Egypt and its high potential, the upcoming workshop will teach participating designers the necessary competencies and tools for creating a fashion collection, from concept to finished garment, with a focus on sustainability and inspired by cutting-edge trend forecasts. Introduced to theoretical as well as practical demonstrations of international trends, students will be coached along the development of a capsule collection. The workshop is organized in collaboration with the Egyptian Fashion and Design Council (EFDC), RMG export council, Marie Louis Textile Bishara Group, Filmar Network and AlexBank (of Intesa San Paolo Group), under the Cottonforlife initiative. Training facilitators include renowned Italian fashion designer Marina Spadafora and Professor Giovanni Maria Conti, Associate Professor at Politecnico University of Milan. Designer Marina Spadafora is recognized for her collections featuring sophisticated knits and “fashion with a mission,” incorporating a social and environmental focus and believing that “ethics and aesthetics can coincide.” She collaborated with such labels as Ferragamo, Prada and Miu Miu. Marina also received the United Nations Women Together Award in 2015. Dr. Giovanni Maria Conti is the Executive Secretary of the Fashion Design academic program at the School of Design, Politecnico di Milano University. He is also the Coordinator of Knitwear Design Lab, an expert in contemporary knitwear and fashion design, Lecturer in esteemed Universities in China, Brazil, Perù, and Australia, and a consultant for SENAI Design program in Brazil. Distributed by APO Group on behalf of United Nations (UN).Media files Download logo