BRICS Inter-Ministerial Committee to address the press on the state of readiness

The Inter-Ministerial Committee on the BRICS Summit, represented by its Chairperson, Minister of International Relations and Cooperation Ms Lindiwe Sisulu and Co-Chairperson, Minister of Higher Education and Training Ms Naledi Pandor, will on Monday, 23 July 2018, address members of the press on South Africa’s state of readiness to host the 10th BRICS Summit, scheduled for 25 to 27 July 2018 at the Sandton Convention Centre.

The Ministers are expected to share, among other things, the expected outcomes of the summit, confirmation of expected international guests, the Summit programme and details on the agreements expected to be signed. The media briefing will be followed by Ministers doing a walk-about at the Sandton Convention Centre. Details are as follows: Date: Monday, 23 July 2018 Time: 14:00 Venue: BRICS Media Centre, Level -2, Sandton Convention Centre RSVP: Kgopotso Rapakuana, [email protected] and Dolly Cossa, [email protected] Enquiries: Mr Ndivhuwo Mabaya, 083 645 7838

