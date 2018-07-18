Egypt: World Blood Donor Day Celebration-21 July 2018

You are cordially invited to attend and cover the World Blood Donor Day 2018 Celebration and musical concert lead by the Iraqi Maestro Naseer Shamma, on 21 July 2018 at Cairo Opera House. WHAT: We would like to thank the generous individuals who donated blood during the #GivingIsInYourBlood campaign, in a celebration marking World Blood Donor Day, 2018.

The celebration is organized jointly by the Egyptian Red Crescent, the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies (IFRC), and World Health Organization (WHO). The event will include: • Celebration of the results of the five-week long Ramadan blood donation campaign launched on 14 May 2018. • Nomination of the Renowned Iraqi Maestro Naseer Shamma as IFRC Good Will Ambassador.

WHEN: Saturday evening, 21 July 2018, from 20:00-22:00 WHERE: The Egyptian Opera House, Small Theatre Speakers:

Dr. Moamena Kamel, Secretary General, Egyptian Red Crescent Society Mr. Sayed Hashem, Regional Director for Middle East and North Africa, International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies Renowned Iraqi Maestro Naseer Shamma. Ahmed Hafez Younis, Creative Shop Lead, Facebook MENA. Dr. Jean Jabbour, WHO Representative in Egypt H.E. Dr. Ghada Waly, Egypt Minister of Social Solidarity or her representative.

The opening ceremony will include short videos reflecting blood donation activities in Saudi Arabia, UAE, Kuwait, Lebanon, Syria, Palestine, Jordan, Iraq, and Egypt. This will be followed by a musical concert by IFRC Good Will Ambassador: Maestro Naseer Shamma. The celebration will be concluded by a cocktail reception. Please note that Opera House dress code is formal. We will be glad to receive the media representatives 15 minutes before the opening ceremony to facilitate your work.

