President Cyril Ramaphosa to address Nelson Mandela centenary celebrations at Mvezo, Mthatha, in the Eastern Cape province

President Cyril Ramaphosa will today, 18 July 2018, participate in the Centenary Celebrations of father of our nation and icon of the South African struggle, the late Former President Nelson Mandela at Mvezo, Mthatha in the Eastern Cape Province.

The Mvezo Centenary Celebrations organised by the Royal House of Mandela (RHoM) in partnership with the Universal Peace Federation (UPF) and the Eastern Cape Provincial Government, aims to bring together people from all walks of life, current and former Heads of Government and State, Traditional and Faith-based Leaders, surrounding communities, non-governmental organisations and members of civil society, to honour the legacy of former President Nelson Mandela.

Government, in partnership with various stakeholders including the Nelson Mandela Foundation, continues to host various celebrations to mark the centenary of this great icon of the liberation struggle.

The address by President Ramaphosa at the Centennial Celebrations in Mvezo will be preceded by various activities led by The Royal House of Mandela which include:

• Handing over blankets to elderly citizens;

• Handing over bicycles to learners;

• Official opening of a clinic;

• Unveiling of sanitary towel project and a

• Tree-planting ceremony

President Cyril Ramaphosa will be accompanied by cabinet ministers, members of the provincial executive council and senior government officials and will take place as follows:

Date : Tuesday, 18 July 2018

Venue : Mvezo, Royal House of Mandela, Eastern Cape

Time : 10h00

