Seychelles: Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) Council of Ministers and Meeting of Minsters of Foreign Affairs Endorse Seychelles Nominations of Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd and Mr. Francis Lebon to Key Posts

The Ministers of Foreign Affairs of the COMESA Authority has endorsed a new group COMESA Committee of Elders at its meeting that took place on 15th July 2018. The COMESA Committee of Elders supports diplomatic endeavours surrounding regional peace and security, and stability. This is in line with an understanding that sustainable economic and social development can only be attained within a stable regional setting.

Seychelles Ambassador Marie-Pierre Lloyd is one of the six new members elected to the Committee. Seychelles was previously represented on this Committee by Sir James Mancham, Founding President of the Republic of Seychelles, who passed away in January 2017.

The COMESA Council meeting taking place from 14th to 15th July 2018 endorsed the Seychelles government’s nomination of Mr. Francis Lebon to the Board of the COMESA Competition Commission. Mr. Lebon, current Chief Executive Officer of the Seychelles Fair Trading Commission, replaces his predecessor Mr. Georges Tirant, who sat on the said Board whilst heading the FTC.

